Features
Three modes of anomaly spotting
53 Anomalies split among the three modes
Localisation available for
Simplified Chinese
Japanese
Portuguese – Brazilian
Partial Controller Support
Menu navigation using controller not fully supported at the moment
Post-Launch Plan
As the game moves into post launch, the focus will shift into:
Bug fixing
Fixing any performance issues
So do send in any issues you face while launching or playing the game! As for content updates, I might do some free updates in the future in line with seasonal events such as Halloween. I might even do a VR version, if I have the time to do so.
Hope you all have some fun spotting the anomalies!