 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19354276 Edited 25 July 2025 – 07:46:39 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features

  • Three modes of anomaly spotting

  • 53 Anomalies split among the three modes

  • Localisation available for

    • Simplified Chinese

    • Japanese

    • Portuguese – Brazilian

  • Partial Controller Support

    • Menu navigation using controller not fully supported at the moment

Post-Launch Plan

As the game moves into post launch, the focus will shift into:

  • Bug fixing

  • Fixing any performance issues

So do send in any issues you face while launching or playing the game! As for content updates, I might do some free updates in the future in line with seasonal events such as Halloween. I might even do a VR version, if I have the time to do so.

Hope you all have some fun spotting the anomalies!

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link