A huge thank you to everyone for your incredible support of the Steam version of Salt Player for Windows! I've received a great deal of feedback since our Early Access launch. This regular update introduces the highly anticipated playlist feature and other improvements. I hope you enjoy it! Here are the details:

Highlights: Playlists

SPW now features a "New Playlist" button in the sidebar. Simply enter a playlist name and an optional description to create a new playlist.

You can drag and drop songs into playlists. Select a single track, or use Ctrl to select multiple individual tracks and Shift to select a range of tracks (similar to Windows File Explorer). When you drag songs, a gray border will appear around the playlist area. This border will highlight when you hover over a specific playlist, indicating you can drop the songs to add them. A confirmation message will appear at the bottom if the songs are added successfully.

By default, songs within a playlist are sorted in reverse chronological order of when they were added. When adding multiple selected songs, they will maintain their selection order. The album art of the first song selected will become the playlist cover. If that song is already in the playlist, the system will try the next song in the selection.

The right-click context menu is still available for songs within a playlist, with the new option "Remove from the playlist". You can also select and remove multiple songs at once.

Note on the "Remove from Library" function: Removing a song from your Music Library will also remove it from all playlists.

Custom sorting for playlists is not yet supported but is planned for a future update.

Highlight: Rich Presence

Added support for Steam's Rich Presence feature. The song you are currently listening to will now be displayed in your friends' list (format: "Artist - Title"; if the artist is not available, only the "Title" will be shown).

If you prefer not to use this feature, you can disable it at any time in Settings -> Steam Account by turning off the "Rich Presence: Now Playing" option.

Full Changelog

New

Added the Playlist feature.

Added parsing for audio properties of CDA files, including duration and track number.

Added support for dragging multiple files simultaneously in the song list.

Added a new Rendering settings page that displays the current GPU model.

Added a "Learn More" help section for the "Music Library."

Added functionality for side mouse buttons to navigate to the previous page or exit the playback screen.

Added a "Lyric Alignment" option, allowing lyrics to be left-aligned.

Added Steam Rich Presence feature: "Now Playing."

Optimizations and Changes

Optimized the layout of the Settings interface.

Optimized the layout of the "About Open Source Projects" page.

Optimized the Lyrics settings interface.

Optimized the shadow effect for album items on the Album page.

Optimized the lyric loading process during rapid song switching to reduce performance overhead.

Removed the "Early Access" section from the Settings interface.

Fixes

Fixed a potential crash that could occur when dragging and dropping files to scan.

Fixed an issue where the currently playing track's data did not refresh after modifying the play queue.

Fixed an issue where importing CDA files from the Music Library interface would fail.

Fixed a scanning issue where files with non-standard extensions (e.g., uppercase ".FLAC") were not recognized during folder drag-and-drop or scanning.

Fixed a sorting issue where the list order would not change when selecting ascending/descending with a small number of songs sorted by title.

Fixed a bug where menu text would be cut off after applying a custom font.

Other miscellaneous optimizations and fixes.

Thank you again for your support. If you have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to leave a message on our Steam Community Hub, Discussions, or GitHub.

Salt Player for Windows