Contents Quantity Single Property Scroll (Lv 85) 1 4th Anniversary Character Mini Doll Select Box 1 Coordi Fusion Scroll 1 Advanced Rune Summon Chest 5 Reinforcement Protection Scroll Box 1 GP Item Property Scroll 2 Dungeon Entry Ticket Box 1 Socket Gem 3 Awakening Stone of Transformation 10 Chase Coordi Fragment 100 1 Million GP Coupon 3 Special Reinforcement Release Scroll 2 Hero Dungeon Sweep Ticket 1 Chase EXP Potion (L) 3 Another World Monster Card Box 5 Region Monster Card Box 1

Entry Tickets Used Reward Quantity 20 GrandChase 4Ever! Title Box 1 40 Boss Monster Card Box 3 60 GP Item Property Scroll 3 80 Epic Glyph Box 1 100 [Free] 4th Anniversary Thank You 1 120 Single Property Change Support Box 2 140 Monster Card Fusion Box 5 160 Coordi Fusion Scroll 3 180 Single Property Scroll (Lv 85) 2 200 4th Anniversary Character Mini Doll Select Box 3

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!Various events will take place in celebration of 4th Anniversary of GrandChase Classic.We look forward to your interest and participation!4th Anniversary Loading Image Added (July 28, 2025 (Mon) 06:00 - August 20, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0))- Fan art selected through the 4th Anniversary Fan Art Contest will be featured as new loading screen images.We sincerely thank everyone who participated!4th Anniversary Special Attendance Log (July 28, 2025 (Mon) 06:00 - August 20, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0))- Starting from July 28th 06:00 (UTC+0) for 15 days, players can log in to the game for 30 minutes to receive a daily Login Reward.- Players can acquire the 4th Anniversary Coordi Select Box, 4th Anniversary Pet Select Box, Coordi Fusion Scroll, 4th Anniversary Coordi (21 Days) Select Box, and other various rewards.- Players can acquire Coordi items for all parts after completing attendance for 15 days.- Pet Sealed Cards cannot be moved to the Warehouse after acquisition. Please be careful when selecting the character who will receive the item4th Anniversary Celebration Buff Event- [July 28, 2025 (Mon) 06:00 - July 29, 2025 (Tue) 06:00 (UTC+0)]EXP +50%, GP +50%, Item Drop Rate +30% in Dungeons, Equipment Reinforcement Rate +30%, Necklace/Anklet Reinforcement Rate +30%- Event Excluded Dungeons: Nightmare Circus, Monster Train 301, Hungry Pets’ Revolt, Moonlight Village, Angry Bosses, Talin’s Revenge, King Slime Dungeon, Trial Forest, Trial Tower, Dimension Door- EXP/GP Gain is only applied up to 400% at max.- Item Drop Rate and Armor/Necklace/Anklet Reinforcement Increase is only applied up to 100% at max.4th Anniversary Merch Lottery Event- Registration Period: July 28, 2025 (Mon) 06:00 - August 20, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0)- Winners Announced: After the Registration Period1) How to Enter- [4th Anniversary Merch Lottery Ticket]① Players can acquire 10 Merch Lottery Ticket upon login② Players can acquire additional tickets by clearing weekly chain missions (Max 10 Daily)(1) Week 1 (July 28, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - August 6, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 (UTC+0))(2) Week 2 (August 6, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - August 13, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 (UTC+0))(3) Week 3 (August 13, 2025 (Wed) 06:00 - August 20, 2025 (Wed) Before Maintenance (UTC+0))- Clear Special Dungeon 3 Times: 4th Anniversary Merch Lottery Ticket x1- Clear Special Dungeon 5 Times: 4th Anniversary Merch Lottery Ticket x3- Clear Special Dungeon 7 Times: 4th Anniversary Merch Lottery Ticket x62) How to Register for the Event① Play the game to acquire Merch Lottery Tickets② Check the in-game Event Merch Window to see how many tickets are needed to enter for the 4th Anniversary Celebration Merch③ Choose and Register for the Merch Set3) Things to Note- Players can make multiple entries into a Merch.- Each Merch has different number of tickets needed. Make sure to check them out before entering.- Players can also check how many players have entered the Merch.- A total of 60 winners will be picked for the 4th Anniversary Celebration Merch.- All Merch Images are for reference and may be different from the actual product.① Awakening Acrylic Stand- A 3D Acrylic Stand that has the Awakening Character Illustration.- Players will receive a random character out of the 23 characters available.② Character Blanket- A blanket that contains all the characters of GrandChase Classic.- Players can use this as a warmer or as a display.① Pre-Fabricated SD Acrylic Stand- Players can see GrandChase characters in a 3D Acrylic Stand.- Players can set display individual pieces by putting them together.④ Mini Cushion- A mini cushion that has the 3 pets of GrandChase (Little Elesis, Gon, Rocco).- Players can use this as a display or a wrist cushion.⑤ Uno Acrylic Keyring- A keyring that shows Uno in a cute manner.⑥ 5 Random Character Stickers- contains 5 random characters out of 23 characters available.- Apply to the event to get various in-game rewards!1) 4th Anniversary Box- Every time players consume 5 Lottery Tickets, they will receive 1 [4th Anniversary Box] by mail.Example) Enter 4th Anniversary Special Merch Set: 10 Lottery Tickets consumed, receive [4th Anniversary Box] x2- Players can acquire one of the contents of [4th Anniversary Box] at varied rates.- [4th Anniversary Box] Contents- Players can select the Mini Doll Coordi Item for the character of their choice through the [4th Anniversary Character Mini Doll Select Box].2) Cumulative Lottery Ticket Use Reward- Players can receive rewards based on the number of Lottery Tickets consumed for the event.1. List of Items to be Deleted During Maintenance on August 20, 2025 (Wed) Maintenance (UTC+0)- 4th Anniversary Merch Lottery Ticket- GrandChase 4Ever! Title Box- 4th Anniversary Character Mini Doll Select Box- 4th Anniversary Coordi (21 Days) Select Box- 4th Anniversary Coordi (21 Days) Box- 4th Anniversary Coordi Select Box- 4th Anniversary Pet Select Box