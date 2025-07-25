 Skip to content
25 July 2025
The new season, 'Love Dive,' is now starting!

- New map 'Dive' added.
- Support for new languages, including Korean, Japanese, Russian, and Chinese.
- A new difficulty level has been added.
- The ranking system will be discontinued. No new rankings can be registered, and existing ranked users will be honored in the Hall of Fame.

