25 July 2025 Build 19353676 Edited 25 July 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug fix: When a soldier is short of clothes but not other supplies, the supply behavior will not be triggered
  • Optimization: Optimize performance to alleviate the frame drop problem when the population is large
  • Value adjustment: Ant-Man's annual preference for sugar is halved
  • Optimization: The hand of the void is prohibited from operating the mountain below the building (including unbuilt buildings)
  • BUG fix: Fixed the wrong dirt road or stone road map in the save file (actually there is no road)
  • Optimization: Unlocked seeds are not displayed in the order list

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
