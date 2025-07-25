- Bug fix: When a soldier is short of clothes but not other supplies, the supply behavior will not be triggered
- Optimization: Optimize performance to alleviate the frame drop problem when the population is large
- Value adjustment: Ant-Man's annual preference for sugar is halved
- Optimization: The hand of the void is prohibited from operating the mountain below the building (including unbuilt buildings)
- BUG fix: Fixed the wrong dirt road or stone road map in the save file (actually there is no road)
- Optimization: Unlocked seeds are not displayed in the order list
Performance optimization, reducing lag when the population is thousands
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update