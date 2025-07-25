Patch Notes
1. Fixed an issue where detected hallucinations were not being properly counted. Now, when you reload the game, previously detected hallucinations will be tracked correctly.
2. Resolved a bug in Play Loop Mode where certain hallucinations were repeating unnecessarily. Undetected hallucinations now appear more frequently, making it easier to complete the related achievement.
3. Fixed a bug where the game would freeze if a doll head appeared in the refrigerator.
We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Additional patches are on the way—thank you so much for your continued feedback!
Patch 1.0.4
Update notes via Steam Community
