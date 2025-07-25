Patch Notes

1. Fixed an issue where detected hallucinations were not being properly counted. Now, when you reload the game, previously detected hallucinations will be tracked correctly.



2. Resolved a bug in Play Loop Mode where certain hallucinations were repeating unnecessarily. Undetected hallucinations now appear more frequently, making it easier to complete the related achievement.



3. Fixed a bug where the game would freeze if a doll head appeared in the refrigerator.



We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused. Additional patches are on the way—thank you so much for your continued feedback!