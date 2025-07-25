Took a swing at a rare crash involving inventory item sorting.

Fix for the Pay2Lose advertising shill crashing when clicked, that's cute.

Might have fixed a crash for that one dude with the audio error on launch.

Another attempt at fixing up the .Net issue people are having. These things should be auto installed and self contained, and I'm awfully sorry for those of you who have been disappointed by a weird messagebox popup instead of a fun title screen.



This latest build is packaged in a different manner, should have the things, and I told Steam with my sternest possible inside voice to make sure the right .Net version was installed so... here goes!