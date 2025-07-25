 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19353529 Edited 25 July 2025 – 06:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Took a swing at a rare crash involving inventory item sorting.

  • Fix for the Pay2Lose advertising shill crashing when clicked, that's cute.

  • Might have fixed a crash for that one dude with the audio error on launch.

Another attempt at fixing up the .Net issue people are having. These things should be auto installed and self contained, and I'm awfully sorry for those of you who have been disappointed by a weird messagebox popup instead of a fun title screen.

This latest build is packaged in a different manner, should have the things, and I told Steam with my sternest possible inside voice to make sure the right .Net version was installed so... here goes!

Changed files in this update

Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link