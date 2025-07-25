 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19353449 Edited 25 July 2025 – 06:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

BUG FIX

  • Fixed an issue where the player cannot drop heavy items after picking them up.
  • Fixed an issue where the HUD would not update the value of heavy items.
  • Fixed an issue where the ammo count would not properly display when selecting ranged weapons.


NEXT UPDATE

  • Expect a patch for the multiplayer QTE system. Currently players cannot leave a QTE once its triggered.
  • Currently working on creating more corruption variants.
  • I will be working on expanding the map as well as adding more detail and environment pieces.
  • Will release an early build of the upcoming "Containment Mode" for multiplayer. EXPECT BUGS.

Changed files in this update

