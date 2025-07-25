BUG FIX
- Fixed an issue where the player cannot drop heavy items after picking them up.
- Fixed an issue where the HUD would not update the value of heavy items.
- Fixed an issue where the ammo count would not properly display when selecting ranged weapons.
NEXT UPDATE
- Expect a patch for the multiplayer QTE system. Currently players cannot leave a QTE once its triggered.
- Currently working on creating more corruption variants.
- I will be working on expanding the map as well as adding more detail and environment pieces.
- Will release an early build of the upcoming "Containment Mode" for multiplayer. EXPECT BUGS.
Changed files in this update