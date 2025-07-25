 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19353305 Edited 25 July 2025 – 05:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

- Footsteps sound system reworked
- New UNI Cpl1 set added. Look for it in the flooded area.
- Levelart work. Some temporary assets were replaced
- Bug fixing
- Free camera rotation mode now activates after 10 seconds without character movement

Changed files in this update

