Please restart the game to download the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.
CharacterXuelin
- Basic Attack Power 43 → 40
- Sacred Sword(W)
- Cooldown 20/18.5/17/16.5/15s → 21/19.5/18/16.5/15s
- Cooldown 20/18.5/17/16.5/15s → 21/19.5/18/16.5/15s
Bug Fixes
- Test-taker Hyejin:
- The skin is now back in all game modes.
- Brushes are now correctly displayed from the outside when she enters them.
- The skin is now back in all game modes.
- The ESC button text will now be correctly displayed when the Season Pack pop-up is open.
- The Dragon’s Fury item’s reward exchange values are now correctly applied.
- Cobalt Protocol:
- Tactical Skill Prayer’s shield amount will be correctly applied and displayed.
- Shield: 300(+Character Level*15) → 100(+Character Level*15)
- Tactical Skill Prayer’s shield amount will be correctly applied and displayed.
- Death count will now be correctly displayed even after characters revive.
Changed files in this update