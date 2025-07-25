 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
We'll be rolling out the 8.2b Hotfix at 6 AM (UTC).
Please restart the game to download the update.
*Some changes may not be applied to tooltips or Practice modes.

Character

Xuelin
  • Basic Attack Power 43 → 40
  • Sacred Sword(W)
    • Cooldown 20/18.5/17/16.5/15s → 21/19.5/18/16.5/15s

Bug Fixes

  • Test-taker Hyejin:
    • The skin is now back in all game modes.
    • Brushes are now correctly displayed from the outside when she enters them.

  • The ESC button text will now be correctly displayed when the Season Pack pop-up is open.
  • The Dragon’s Fury item’s reward exchange values are now correctly applied.
  • Cobalt Protocol:
    • Tactical Skill Prayer’s shield amount will be correctly applied and displayed.
      • Shield: 300(+Character Level*15) → 100(+Character Level*15)

  • Death count will now be correctly displayed even after characters revive.

