During verification of the Ver.1.7.0 update, it was discovered that the adjustment data for ASUKA EASY mode was unintentionally referencing data from another mode.

Therefore, after an emergency consultation with our licensor, we have issued an urgent Ver.1.7.2 update to correct this.

Cause:

Although almost no changes were planned for ASUKA EASY, during the process of adjusting the presentation, the data for a different mode was mistakenly referenced.

The debug team, seeing a difference in the diff, assumed that ASUKA EASY had been changed, confirmed that change, and the fix passed the debug check.

We sincerely apologize for this.

As a result of this fix, any replay data for ASUKA EASY from versions earlier than Ver.1.7.2 will no longer be playable.





Discussions: https://steamcommunity.com/app/3328480/discussions/0/603036615015802803/