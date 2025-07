Yume Kakigori officially launches today—on this special Shaved Ice Day!

After two years of heartfelt development, we’re so happy to finally bring Yume Kakigori to you.

Thank you for being with us during this journey.

We hope you enjoy your time at the little shaved ice shop above the clouds.



If possible, please let us know your comment on Steam Review.

Take your time, and please enjoy Yume Kakigori.



—Emotions unfold in shaved ice, a journey of self-discovery.