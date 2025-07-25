 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19353184 Edited 25 July 2025 – 05:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, Survivors.

Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
Here are the changes we've applied:


Overview

  • This patch includes improvements to the Perk system, orb balance adjustments, zombie speed changes, and updates to the beginner guide.


Patch Details

  • Perk System

    • If there is a known combination in the Perk selection, the resulting combination icon will be shown.

    • When viewing combinations in-game, your currently owned Perks will be displayed.

    • Fixed an issue where the inventory order would rearrange in a specific way when replacing Perks. Now, replacements will reflect the exact changed position.

  • Orb Balance

    • To emphasize the uniqueness of the Sky Orb, the projectile speed of the Shadow Orb has been decreased (to maintain many projectiles).

  • Zombies

    • Zombies now move slightly slower.

  • Beginner Guide

    • Updated hotkeys related to the beginner guide.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3327241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link