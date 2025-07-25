Hello, Survivors.
Thank you for playing Orbcraft Survivors.
Here are the changes we've applied:
Overview
This patch includes improvements to the Perk system, orb balance adjustments, zombie speed changes, and updates to the beginner guide.
Patch Details
Perk System
If there is a known combination in the Perk selection, the resulting combination icon will be shown.
When viewing combinations in-game, your currently owned Perks will be displayed.
Fixed an issue where the inventory order would rearrange in a specific way when replacing Perks. Now, replacements will reflect the exact changed position.
Orb Balance
To emphasize the uniqueness of the Sky Orb, the projectile speed of the Shadow Orb has been decreased (to maintain many projectiles).
Zombies
Zombies now move slightly slower.
Beginner Guide
Updated hotkeys related to the beginner guide.
Changed files in this update