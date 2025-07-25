- Fixed bug in pipes where player could sometimes fall through the world. This should not happen anymore.
- Modified the first passcode puzzle so that the audio track makes more sense in the game world. It now uses a different code.
- Added dialog subtitles
- Added multiple lore items. Most are recordings of old interviews and news items from the past that explain the origins of the cores and CAIN. They appear in the forest area and beyond.
- Added a date and location to the start screen when starting a new game. This is to show the time difference between current day and the lore recordings.
- Added animations to computer screens in the facility in the opening scene.
- Added ability to look at some items. The camera will move to focus on the item to look at.
- Adjusted some of the dependencies for upgrades. The Protection upgrade is now optional and not required in order to fully upgrade other items.
- Added rock walls to the exterior of the ventilation shaft area.
- Location titles now appear as you enter major areas.
- Added decor (furniture, wall artwork, etc) to several areas
- Added a couple of things to the final scene to make it more interesting.
- Made two changes to controller buttons: sprint is now L2 and stop/lock is now L1.
- Made Challenge mode more challenging
- Added mouse/control invert for both X and Y
- Fixed issue in settings where shadow quality wasn't actually being applied when the shadow quality control value was changed.
- Fixed many other small bugs.
