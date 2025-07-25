Dynamic update announcement (need to update the client):

1. Added a large number of hero dlcs (if you don't like it, you can click on the hero to choose the skin-close the dlc in the lower left corner)

2. Added the fun dragging operation of the flying hero in the main city

3. Due to the reference of the layout plan, there are too many decorative buildings in the main city, and it is often easy to click by mistake

Now it is adjusted to only be able to click on the decorative buildings in the layout mode (to prevent accidental touch)

4. The monthly card and deluxe monthly card are adjusted to "half price for the first month" (players who have already applied for the card will receive compensation for the difference)

5. The super value gift package adds a lucky bag gift package of 10 Rand coins

6. Optimize and adjust some UI layouts

7. The trial version of the Flower War will be launched on Monday next week, and you can get the Summer Lord Costume

This costume is a limited-time event costume, don't miss it! If you miss it, you will have to wait a long time