BugFix

On first launch, the game saves default settings.

A bug was found where the game could crash due to an internal initialization order conflict during this process.

To fix this, the default settings are now saved after the initialization sequence is complete.

Here's a preview screenshot of the new zone i currently working on.

Support

Email: bu30808dev@gmail.com

Discord(KR): https://discord.gg/GYvmFDaZ87