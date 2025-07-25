A whole new circut with two new tracks and three new racers have been added. Also, I've just realized I don't know how to spell "Circuit" which fits with the rest of the game. Well, part of the graphics already, part of the game.



New Tracks

-The Square Hole - Inspired by the Hole in the Wall game show and that stupid meme video.

-Atlanta? - Because I played too much Hydro Thunder as a kid.



New Cars

-A four door sedan perfect for driving gold through Italian villas.

-A wedge, yellow super car.

-A bulky white van perfect for distributing candy.