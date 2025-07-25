A debug flag that caused the play to appear at the end of the game was accidentally set during testing for v.1.0.1 and was never reset. I am mortified by this, and I apologize intensely for this being the case. It is now fixed, and if you reset your save data, your save file should be fixed. I am so sorry.
