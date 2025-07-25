 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19352998 Edited 25 July 2025 – 04:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
The updated levels are LEVEL11, LEVEL50, LEVEL0, LEVEL! LEVEL14 needs to wait for the official version to be released, so please stay tuned. The hub will also be released alongside the official version. There is a major UI update, screen settings are more convenient, and several major bugs and minor bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

