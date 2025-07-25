4.0 Preview Version Released (Major Update in Image Quality)
Update notes via Steam Community
The updated levels are LEVEL11, LEVEL50, LEVEL0, LEVEL! LEVEL14 needs to wait for the official version to be released, so please stay tuned. The hub will also be released alongside the official version. There is a major UI update, screen settings are more convenient, and several major bugs and minor bugs have been fixed.
