Hey everyone!

Big moment—Exit Strategy just hit what I consider the near final build!

That means everything major is in place. The core gameplay is solid, the systems are working, the chaos is flowing, and the boss is still watching your every move. 😅

Now it’s time for me to go in and:

Fine-tune the final touches

Cross my T’s, dot my I’s

Add some polish where it matters

🛠️ Next up: Maps!

I’m building 4 more maps using the in-game Map Creator (yes, the same one you all have access to!). These new maps will be part of the official launch lineup and will showcase some of the more creative ways you can escape… or completely derail your workday.

If you’ve been playing, now’s a great time to hop in and try everything out. If you're new, you're catching the game right before it makes its grand Early Access exit and launches full force!

Thanks again to everyone who’s tested, commented, shared feedback, and made bug reports. You’ve helped shape the office into a finely tuned escape simulator.

🎯 Next stop: LAUNCH.

Stay tuned. It’s getting close.

– Kevin (Solo Dev)