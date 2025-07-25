 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19352926
We are excited to announce the release of version 1.3.1 of our game!

• More tutorials have been added and expanded.
• Tutorial popups now appear during levels.
• An option to turn off tutorial popups has been added.
• Fixed a bug where teleporting between portals in the hub of the first act caused music transitions to not work properly.
• Fixed a bug where leaderboard windows sometimes wouldn’t close automatically.

Regarding the issue with Steam Link, we are postponing the fix to the next update, as it is a Steam-only feature.

