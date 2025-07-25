 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19352915 Edited 25 July 2025 – 08:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update adds a gore toggle in settings and windowed mode for the game interface:

  1. Added gore content toggle

  2. Added windowed mode option

  3. Fixed text display errors in certain areas

  4. Fixed bug where documents appeared completely black

