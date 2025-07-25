 Skip to content
25 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Shopkeepers now sell zone hats, while quest givers grant you a trap of that zone type.
  • If the player has a torch, melee attacks will use the torch instead of the lead pet.
  • Banishing creatures now restores the entire party.
  • Bonding a new creature fully heals it.
  • The overhead dragon will occasionally move toward a random player to make contact more likely.
  • If a remote player has PVP mode active, their map icon is disabled.

