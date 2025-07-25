- Shopkeepers now sell zone hats, while quest givers grant you a trap of that zone type.
- If the player has a torch, melee attacks will use the torch instead of the lead pet.
- Banishing creatures now restores the entire party.
- Bonding a new creature fully heals it.
- The overhead dragon will occasionally move toward a random player to make contact more likely.
- If a remote player has PVP mode active, their map icon is disabled.
12.3 Release Notes (Minor Update)
