25 July 2025 Build 19352698 Edited 25 July 2025 – 08:33:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone,

We've just pushed a small update addressing minor bugs and performance improvements, but more importantly, we want to invite you into something special.

As many of you discovered, Runway 66 features multiple endings. We’re currently exploring a potential third ending, and we’d be honored to hear your thoughts.

💬 What if Gabriel had made a different final choice?

How would you have wanted the story to end?

Head over to the Community Hub and share your version of a third ending in the pinned discussion thread.

Over the next 1 month, we’ll be collecting votes, and the most liked idea will be brought to life by the Nebula Nova Games team.

Let your imagination run wild — and help shape the future of Runway 66.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

— Nebula Nova Games

