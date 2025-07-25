FIXED: Dying while Gambler modifier is randomizing causes it to freeze and not reset AND/OR Proceeding level while Gambler modifier is randomizing causes it to freeze and not reset



Added grappling/grabbing tutorial



Fixed some translations in various places (German and Russian)



FIXED: Controller navigation in settings menu is slightly off at the very bottom



FIXED: Enemy bullets counting towards player’s accuracy in specific moments



FIXED: Hiding HUD and then showing it after some gameplay causing a lagspike due to the buildup of UI events waiting until visible



FIXED: Can dive THEN counter causing player to get stuck in counter state and getting soft-locked



Hey everyone,A small patch focused on fixing things and adding Grabbing to the tutorial (yes, you can grab enemies as bodyshields), I've also been experimenting with optimizing some user interfaces since that seems to be the source of the memory leak/lag after long periods of play, but I have not fully resolved the issue yet, still working on it!I also messed around with the potential for a Replay editor (to see your replays after completing a level), it would require quite a bit of work but it's not impossible- possibly something for the future after more bugfixes and polishing.Not the biggest patch considering it's been almost a week since the last patch, so I do apologize for that, but the experimenting alongside attempting to profile the game to figure out where the memory issues stem from did take quite a bit of my time.Thank you again for all of your patience, feedback and bug reports. I hope y'all are enjoying the game and I hope these patches are improving the overall experience for everyone.