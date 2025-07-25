 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19352416 Edited 25 July 2025 – 04:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for playing hololive GoroGoro Mountain.

Based on post-launch gameplay streams and feedback from our players,

we have released an update to address certain areas where the difficulty was set too high.

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the number of stars required to unlock stages

  • Relaxed the time limits on certain stages

We will continue to make improvements as needed to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain!

Changed files in this update

