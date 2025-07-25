Thank you for playing hololive GoroGoro Mountain.

Based on post-launch gameplay streams and feedback from our players,

we have released an update to address certain areas where the difficulty was set too high.

Adjustments

Adjusted the number of stars required to unlock stages

Relaxed the time limits on certain stages

We will continue to make improvements as needed to enhance the overall gameplay experience.

Thank you for your continued support of hololive GoroGoro Mountain!