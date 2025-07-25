The final batch of "UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes" songs, a total of 30 songs accumulated now available for play in this update!

We have added the following 5 new songs in today's update:

Rebirth, Immortal Advent（Kuon Theme）

Pandemonium Party（Uzuki Theme）

Fierce battle? No way（Ogre Theme）

Blood Drain -Again-（Eltnum Theme）

Battle Begins -Again-（Akatsuki Theme）





Core System Reworks and Audio Improvements

Ⓒ FRENCH-BREAD / ARC SYSTEM WORKSⒸ SUBTLE STYLE

We've undertaken a significant rework of some core game components to address a major timing issue.

We discovered that the vastly increased processing power of modern computers, compared to when the original game was developed, was causing the game to load too quickly before the audio could properly sync.

This resulted in a mismatch between the metronome and the song's beats. To resolve this, we've implemented the following:

●Audio Calibration Setting: You'll now find an "Audio Calibration" setting within the "Sound Settings" section of the options menu.

- We've also relocated all volume settings here for a more streamlined audio configuration.

- The new Audio Calibration sub-menu allows you to fine-tune the playback delay. You can test against the background music and adjust the value from -5 frames to +5 frames to find the optimal setting for your system.

●Standardized Song Start Times: Alongside the Audio Calibration, we've manually aligned all songs to a consistent, unison timeline.

- Additionally, several songs have had their BPM (beats per minute) slightly adjusted to more accurately reflect their intended rhythm.

Finally, we've made minor alterations to the background image of "MAGICAL GREETING."