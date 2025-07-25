 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19352229 Edited 25 July 2025 – 04:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The final batch of "UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH II Sys:Celes" songs, a total of 30 songs accumulated now available for play in this update!

We have added the following 5 new songs in today's update:

Rebirth, Immortal Advent（Kuon Theme）
Pandemonium Party（Uzuki Theme）
Fierce battle? No way（Ogre Theme）
Blood Drain -Again-（Eltnum Theme）
Battle Begins -Again-（Akatsuki Theme）



Ⓒ FRENCH-BREAD / ARC SYSTEM WORKS
Ⓒ SUBTLE STYLE

Core System Reworks and Audio Improvements

We've undertaken a significant rework of some core game components to address a major timing issue.
We discovered that the vastly increased processing power of modern computers, compared to when the original game was developed, was causing the game to load too quickly before the audio could properly sync.
This resulted in a mismatch between the metronome and the song's beats. To resolve this, we've implemented the following:

●Audio Calibration Setting: You'll now find an "Audio Calibration" setting within the "Sound Settings" section of the options menu.
- We've also relocated all volume settings here for a more streamlined audio configuration.
- The new Audio Calibration sub-menu allows you to fine-tune the playback delay. You can test against the background music and adjust the value from -5 frames to +5 frames to find the optimal setting for your system.

●Standardized Song Start Times: Alongside the Audio Calibration, we've manually aligned all songs to a consistent, unison timeline.
- Additionally, several songs have had their BPM (beats per minute) slightly adjusted to more accurately reflect their intended rhythm.

Finally, we've made minor alterations to the background image of "MAGICAL GREETING."

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3516621
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link