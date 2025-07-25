\[New] Mutant Pet System
Now, when capturing in the wild or breeding pets, there's a chance to obtain Mutant Pets!
Mutant pets feature unique appearances and naturally come with 2 passive skills, making them even stronger in battle!
Go explore and collect these rare mutated companions!
\[Fixed] Various Bug Fixes
Fixed multiple bugs affecting gameplay experience, improving combat and system stability!
\[Adjusted] Pet Growth Optimization
Slightly tweaked growth curves for all pets, making training smoother and more balanced!
\[Balanced] Skill Adjustments
Rebalanced some overpowered skills to encourage more diverse combat strategies!
"Mutant pets have a higher chance to appear as you progress—keep exploring!"
"Found any issues? Let us know via \[feedback channel]!"
