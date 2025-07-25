 Skip to content
Major 25 July 2025 Build 19352003 Edited 25 July 2025 – 01:59:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

\[New] Mutant Pet System

Now, when capturing in the wild or breeding pets, there's a chance to obtain Mutant Pets!

  • Mutant pets feature unique appearances and naturally come with 2 passive skills, making them even stronger in battle!

  • Go explore and collect these rare mutated companions!

\[Fixed] Various Bug Fixes

  • Fixed multiple bugs affecting gameplay experience, improving combat and system stability!

\[Adjusted] Pet Growth Optimization

  • Slightly tweaked growth curves for all pets, making training smoother and more balanced!

\[Balanced] Skill Adjustments

  • Rebalanced some overpowered skills to encourage more diverse combat strategies!

(Optional additions for context or flair:)

  • "Mutant pets have a higher chance to appear as you progress—keep exploring!"

  • "Found any issues? Let us know via \[feedback channel]!"

Changed files in this update

