25 July 2025 Build 19351830 Edited 25 July 2025 – 02:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This is a small patch that fully integrates Steam Achievements into the game.

There are no other changes in this version.
Achievements are now live and fully functional.

Thanks for playing ❤️

Changed files in this update

