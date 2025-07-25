Greetings, Lords and Ladies.

This is the Game of Thrones: Kingsroad team.

A server patch is scheduled to address several issues identified in the game.

Please see below for more details.

☑️ Patch Schedule

🔹July 24, 08:15 PM - 08:25 PM (PT)

▸ The patch schedule is subject to change.

☑️ Patch Details

🔹 An issue where certain main quests could not be progressed under specific conditions will be fixed.

🔹 An issue where repeated channel switching could occur in multi-space areas (such as Castle Black, Storm's End, World Boss Drogon, etc.) under specific conditions will be fixed.

📌 Additional Notes

🔸Due to potential changes in quest progress and other game content, we strongly recommend logging out of the game from a safe area before the patch is applied.

🔸Please refrain from using daily content and buff items until after the patch has been completed, as game connection may be unstable.

We will continue to do our utmost to provide you with an enjoyable experience in Game of Thrones: Kingsroad.

Thank you.