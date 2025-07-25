 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19351694 Edited 25 July 2025 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Epic Weapon Temporary Launcher, supporting bullet rebound tracking function. When the energy bullet fired by the left button hits obstacles such as the ground or walls, it can bounce back and automatically track enemies within a range of 6 meters. The energy bomb can bounce up to 3 times. Acquisition method: Purchase and unlock.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2372491
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link