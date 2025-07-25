- Added Epic Weapon Temporary Launcher, supporting bullet rebound tracking function. When the energy bullet fired by the left button hits obstacles such as the ground or walls, it can bounce back and automatically track enemies within a range of 6 meters. The energy bomb can bounce up to 3 times. Acquisition method: Purchase and unlock.
Updated on July 25th
Update notes via Steam Community
