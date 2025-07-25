English

Update Details

Bug Fixes ●Fixed an issue where text would disappear from the game settings menu under certain circumstances.

●Fixed an issue where one side reviving after both sides died caused the game to become unplayable.

●Some known bugs have been fixed, primarily based on community feedback.



Content Adjustments 1.Character Unlock Adjustments:

2.After completing a game with the current character, experience will automatically accumulate to unlock the next skill phase. No need to manually inject offerings.

oNew characters no longer require offerings to unlock. Instead, they will be unlocked based on meeting specific conditions. Players with save data that already meets these conditions will automatically unlock the respective characters (for future characters, they will also be unlocked automatically if the conditions are met)(For unlocks where more than 30% of the unlock points were invested in the previous version, they will be automatically unlocked after this update.) .

oWeapon category training levels have been adjusted: training will only be unlocked if the corresponding weapon character is unlocked.

3.Monk Card Adjustment:

4.The Monk card "Hit seven times to kill an enemy" has been changed to a single attack animation (previously multi-hit).



Localization Text optimization: Improvements were made based on feedback from the Discord and Steam communities. Thanks for your input!



UI Adjustments Improved the display positions of health bars and buffs.

Enhanced the description tags for magic element entry labels.

Optimized the font for the Master's appearance.



Thank you for your continued support! If you encounter any issues, feel free to share your feedback through the official community!