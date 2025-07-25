 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19351559 Edited 25 July 2025 – 02:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

The wait is over. The Hollow Lighthouse is now available on Steam!
Dive into a narrative-driven mystery adventure set on a remote, fog-shrouded coast. As the new keeper of the lighthouse, you’ll uncover dark secrets hidden beneath the waves and confront a haunting presence that refuses to be ignored.
Will you restore the light—or vanish into the hollow?
Download now and begin your descent into the unknown.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link