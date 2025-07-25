The wait is over. The Hollow Lighthouse is now available on Steam!
Dive into a narrative-driven mystery adventure set on a remote, fog-shrouded coast. As the new keeper of the lighthouse, you’ll uncover dark secrets hidden beneath the waves and confront a haunting presence that refuses to be ignored.
Will you restore the light—or vanish into the hollow?
Download now and begin your descent into the unknown.
The Hollow Lighthouse Has Arrived
Update notes via Steam Community
