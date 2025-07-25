Content Adjustments
- Multiplier drops have been changed to drop multiple times, and no longer affect item quantity directly.
- Other drop-related enhancements now only affect the quantity of items, not the number of drops.
- Camps will no longer be raided if their total stored value is below 50 gold, or if the camp has at least 20 members.
- Boss battles and dungeons now include some guaranteed drop mechanics.
- Recruitment items for all special characters in dungeons will now drop on the first floor.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where reputation at gathering points was displayed as empty.
Changed files in this update