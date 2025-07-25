 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19351535 Edited 25 July 2025 – 12:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Content Adjustments

  • Multiplier drops have been changed to drop multiple times, and no longer affect item quantity directly.
  • Other drop-related enhancements now only affect the quantity of items, not the number of drops.
  • Camps will no longer be raided if their total stored value is below 50 gold, or if the camp has at least 20 members.
  • Boss battles and dungeons now include some guaranteed drop mechanics.
  • Recruitment items for all special characters in dungeons will now drop on the first floor.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where reputation at gathering points was displayed as empty.

