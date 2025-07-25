Changelog

Changes

Apples, Medkits and Pineapples are no longer picked up while at Max Health when walking over them.



Fixes

Fixed an issue where Bullet and Explosion Opacity reset with every deployment.



Fixed an issue where the Drone didn't function correctly when using Auto-Aim + Follow Crosshairs.



Fixed an issue where the "Next Level" pop-up didn't revert to the currently selected augment in the Gun Upgrade screen.



Fixed an issue where the Landmine explosion no longer had a visual and dealt no damage to enemies.



Fixed an issue where the Minimap incorrectly displayed the Bzz' Hollow biome.



Fixed an issue where the Honey Blaster was missing its localization in the Nurse Genie shop.



Fixed an issue where the Arms Dealer had an incorrect capture visual.



Steam Deck™ Verified ✅

Hi NIMRODS!In today's hotfix we're addressing some of the bugs that were introduced in the recent Bzz Battle Update that were brought up by the community.NIMRODS is now Steam Deck Verified.