 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19351482 Edited 25 July 2025 – 18:26:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi NIMRODS!

In today's hotfix we're addressing some of the bugs that were introduced in the recent Bzz Battle Update that were brought up by the community.

Changelog

Changes

  • Apples, Medkits and Pineapples are no longer picked up while at Max Health when walking over them.

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where Bullet and Explosion Opacity reset with every deployment.
  • Fixed an issue where the Drone didn't function correctly when using Auto-Aim + Follow Crosshairs.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Next Level" pop-up didn't revert to the currently selected augment in the Gun Upgrade screen.
  • Fixed an issue where the Landmine explosion no longer had a visual and dealt no damage to enemies.
  • Fixed an issue where the Minimap incorrectly displayed the Bzz' Hollow biome.
  • Fixed an issue where the Honey Blaster was missing its localization in the Nurse Genie shop.
  • Fixed an issue where the Arms Dealer had an incorrect capture visual.


Steam Deck™ Verified ✅

NIMRODS is now Steam Deck Verified. For more information, check out

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2086430/announcements/detail/506206686159048206

Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2086432
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2086433
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link