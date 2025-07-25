Fixes & Adjustments

"Northern Enchantress" Second Edition – Beta Phase 6 Card Details

Replaced the supply for both online matches.

・As part of the sixth wave of the Northern Enchantress: Second Edition beta release, the following cards have been implemented.・Fixed a bug where the position of kept cards could sometimes shift.・Minor bugs have been fixed.Here are the two cards featured in the sixth wave of the Northern Enchantress: Second Edition beta release.This is a reprinted card from the first edition, but its effect has been completely reworked.If you manage to acquire multiple high-cost cards, it can offer a significant advantage—but be careful when deciding when to purchase Monopoly.Since the card itself doesn't provide much coin output, buying it too early may actually push your desired cards further out of reach.This is also a reprinted card from the first edition, and its effect remains unchanged.It was a powerful card back then, and this implementation is intended to verify whether it still fits well within the Second Edition environment.In Ranked Matches, these 8 supplies will have an increased appearance rate.*"Online matches" refer to both Rank Match and Room Match modes. Additionally, Room Match can also be used for solo practice.After creating a room, pressing “START” will begin a match against a CPU opponent. Pressing “START without Bot” will let you start a game alone.Please feel free to use this feature to check new cards or test out new strategies!