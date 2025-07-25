🔧 What’s new?
📦 Massive File Size Reduction:
The game used to be around 51 GB – now it’s down to just ~41 GB!
We cleaned up unused assets, compressed large textures, and streamlined the project.
👉 Smaller install size, faster loading times, better performance.
🚀 Performance Improvements:
Noticeably higher FPS on mid-range systems
Reworked shaders and post-processing
Much smoother map transitions and loading
✅ Key Bug Fixes:
Fixed collision issues in "The Lab"
Corrected spawn point & lighting bugs
Menu buttons are now more responsive
🎯 Bottom Line:
Update 0.1.3.1 makes SOR.OP: Dark Shades leaner, faster, and more stable.
A big leap forward – for all players and systems!
👉 Reminder: Found a bug or have feedback?
Please post it in the Discussions section on the demo page – we’re listening!
– The SOR.OP: Dark Shades Team
Changed files in this update