🔧 What’s new?

📦 Massive File Size Reduction:

The game used to be around 51 GB – now it’s down to just ~41 GB!

We cleaned up unused assets, compressed large textures, and streamlined the project.

👉 Smaller install size, faster loading times, better performance.

🚀 Performance Improvements:

Noticeably higher FPS on mid-range systems

Reworked shaders and post-processing

Much smoother map transitions and loading

✅ Key Bug Fixes:

Fixed collision issues in "The Lab"

Corrected spawn point & lighting bugs

Menu buttons are now more responsive

🎯 Bottom Line:

Update 0.1.3.1 makes SOR.OP: Dark Shades leaner, faster, and more stable.

A big leap forward – for all players and systems!

👉 Reminder: Found a bug or have feedback?

Please post it in the Discussions section on the demo page – we’re listening!



– The SOR.OP: Dark Shades Team