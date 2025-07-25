 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19351299 Edited 25 July 2025 – 01:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🔧 What’s new?

📦 Massive File Size Reduction:
The game used to be around 51 GB – now it’s down to just ~41 GB!
We cleaned up unused assets, compressed large textures, and streamlined the project.
👉 Smaller install size, faster loading times, better performance.

🚀 Performance Improvements:

  • Noticeably higher FPS on mid-range systems

  • Reworked shaders and post-processing

  • Much smoother map transitions and loading

Key Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed collision issues in "The Lab"

  • Corrected spawn point & lighting bugs

  • Menu buttons are now more responsive

🎯 Bottom Line:

Update 0.1.3.1 makes SOR.OP: Dark Shades leaner, faster, and more stable.
A big leap forward – for all players and systems!

👉 Reminder: Found a bug or have feedback?
Please post it in the Discussions section on the demo page – we’re listening!


– The SOR.OP: Dark Shades Team

