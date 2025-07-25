Hey everyone! This update introduces a few new addition to the game. This includes the ability to move with the mouse (using right-click), a revamped skills UI section where you can choose what skills to follow, and construction xp to recycling. It also fixes a nasty bug with not being granted your items back on cancelled unfinished recipes.

Mouse Movement

By default, this new option is turned off. If enabled, you can click or hold the right-click mouse button to move left or right. A lot of people have asked for this and it is long overdue. Better late than never :D

Skills UI

I always felt that the massive list of skills in the bottom right was quite overwhelming and quickly become too much when more skills were added. I have revamped the UI to show more information without the need to hover over it, as well as a visual progress bar for your experience.

By default, the skills update to the location you are in. By going into the new Skills menu using the new icon in the top right corner, you can view all skills and track specific skills.

Tracking a skill makes it so that you always see the level and xp for that specific skill.

You can also turn off "Show Current World Skills" in the options menu to stop showing the UI for the skills in the are you are in. If no skills are tracked and this option is off, no UI is presented for skills. A nice addition for those who want a more clean UI view.

Recycling

By request, I have made it so that recycling now grants a little construction xp. It is not a massive amount but should help you gain levels slightly faster if you have a lot of junk to recycle!

The xp granted is based on the sell price of the item multiplied by the amount given multiplied by 4.

Recipes

If you ever found yourself making an item and then deciding that you did not actually want it before it was finished being made, you would have noticed that if you cancelled it, you would have lost the items for the recipe. This should now be fixed and your items should return. If the recipes has finished, you will collect the newly made item as normal.

Changes

Added a new Skills icon to the top-right corner. This opens a new skills UI menu that shows information about all skill levels and xp.

Revamped the "Skill LVL" section in the bottom right to be more visual. Only the default area skills are shown.

Added the ability to track skills which will always show information about skills (xp and level) in the bottom right for the tracked skills.

Added an option to not show default area skills.

Added the ability to move using the mouse. Right-click will allow you to move now! This is off by default.

Added an option to enable mouse movement.

Made it so that recycling now grants xp to the construction skill. The formula for this is sell price x amount x 4.

Fixed a bug that caused recipes not to give back your items if the recipe was cancelled before the item was made.

Updated version number to 1.4.2.

I hope you all enjoy this update. If you have any issues, feel free to post in our Discord or on the Community tab. Stay tuned for more updates to Idle Fields.

Thank you,

KotieDev