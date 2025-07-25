- Zoom view option sticks around
- Bird Eggs can no longer be cursed by Nurphe Bats or Scrolls of Curse Gear.
- Scroll of Eat Curse will remove curses from Bird Eggs, be they equipped or not, as long as they are in your inventory.
- Autoexplore has been added to the context sensitive menu, also D-Pad Up.
- The game should do a better job of remembering window position and resolution between runs.
1.4c Quick Update
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update