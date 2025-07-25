 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19351149 Edited 25 July 2025 – 00:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Zoom view option sticks around
  • Bird Eggs can no longer be cursed by Nurphe Bats or Scrolls of Curse Gear.
  • Scroll of Eat Curse will remove curses from Bird Eggs, be they equipped or not, as long as they are in your inventory.
  • Autoexplore has been added to the context sensitive menu, also D-Pad Up.
  • The game should do a better job of remembering window position and resolution between runs.

Changed files in this update

Dungeonmans Content Depot 288121
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link