Hello!

Turns out fixing issues with the window size not being saved led to even more issues, like the window being positioned off screen. But this patch should fix the issues caused by the fix to the previous issues. Such are the joys of game development.

I've also done a few tweaks to hopefully improve performance for people on lower end hardware. You might think a 2D pixel art game wouldn't need any optimization. I thought so too, until I got a report from someone running the game under the minimum requirements getting 8 FPS. The horror!

While there wasn't too much I could do, I did do the following:

Did an optimization pass on the HUD so it isn't using layers upon layers of CanvasLayers (that's a lot of layers). The individual elements like the weapon and score should all be rendered on the same layer now.

Reduced shader compilation stutter by loading some assets when the game is initially booted. The version of Godot we're using doesn't support precompilation, so this is a workaround for that.

Finally, I added in a new room layout, because a patch with only fixes would be boring.

It was supposed to be a courtroom because I've been binging the AA Trilogy. But it kinda turned into a crying face instead.

Size: 4.1 MB

Tweaks & Additions

Did not update the localization files. Sorry.

Added a new room layout.

Optimized parts of the HUD by reducing the use of CanvasLayers.

Reduced shader compilation stutter by loading some assets on boot.

Fixes

Fixed the "Fullscreen" option not displaying correctly. (The button could be toggled off but the text would say On.)

Fixed the window title bar sometimes being positioned off screen. (This was caused by the window centering code. Now the game won't try to center the window if the vertical resolution is above a certain size.)

Fixed the Flamethrower and Molotov incorrectly granting the "Collateral" score bonus.

Thank you!

Zdann