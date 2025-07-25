NEW

+ Welcome gift for new players (old players will also receive);

+ Dragon abilities are now displayed in the pause menu;

+ A gray circle is shown on the ground while you fly, indicating your current position and making it easier to dodge skills.

CHANGES

+ Pisces' ability 'Dive' now increases damage and area based on the stamina spent instead of time spent while underwater;

+ Tha advanced spell 'Nova' has been buffed: now also destroy projectiles and ice Boss shield;

+ The 'Vampiric Power' card has been changed: now, instead of stealing life equal to a percentage of your damage dealt, you restore a fixed amount of life based on the number of stacks of the card;

+ The cards 'Savagery', 'Focus', 'Strategy' and 'Apocalypse' have been removed from Common rarity, making them only obtainable from Uncommon and Rare rarities.

BALANCING

+ Scorpio Dragon has been nerfed;

+ Taurus Dragon has been buffed (5% armor dmg -> 8% armor dmg + 1% max HP dmg -> 3% max HP dmg);

+ Savagery has been nerfed: (+6 damage -> +5% damage);

+ Apocalypse has been buffed: (+6 damage -> +8% damage);

+ Lightning Zone effect has been nerfed: now when you are stunned you gain stun immunity for 1 second before you can be stunned again (preventing infinite stun);

+ The ultimates 'Tornado', 'Meteors' and 'Discharge' have been buffed: (Tornado now also attracts projectiles into its rotation, launching them away when finished. Meteors now leave damage-per-second areas on the ground at the impact location. Discharge now increases your movement speed while it lasts);

+ The epic card 'God of Destruction' has been buffed: reduces the cooldown of ultimates by 25 seconds -> 30 seconds

FIXES

+ Pisces ability stacking while pause (fixed);

+ Gross Impact icon not showing (fixed);

+ Harder Scales 20 stacks limit (removed);

+ First wave with attributes cards instead of spells (fixed).