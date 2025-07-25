 Skip to content
25 July 2025 Build 19350924 Edited 25 July 2025 – 00:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update v1.06

Improvements:

  • Fixed a soft-lock that occurred after completing all 9 planets. Added an option to continue the game in an alternative, lifeless universe, while retaining all other progress. A reward is given for doing so.

  • Added a warp animation and a small congratulatory message upon continuing the game after populating the planets.

Fixes:

  • Slightly reworked magic stone icons in weapon descriptions: removed excess empty space after 3+ lines of stones, and the size of stones is adjusted to the size of the text lines

