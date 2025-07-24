Overview This week I wanted to expand who your rivals were in the game and have them tag along for your journey. All 4 of the unique rivals in Act 1 will now accompany you after they are defeated. You can speak to them at camp and increase their bond level. At max companion bond level, they will grant you of of their cards. Note that their complete dialogue has not been implemented but you'll get a sense of each of them from your conversations in game. I've also simplified rival battles to only include 2 rival creatures to better fit the battle layout and reduce some of their lethality.



Changes - Added a new companion system to the camping scene

- Camp will now contain all defeated rivals from Act 1

- Added new camp dialogue for Blaze, Burke, Thistle and Marin

- Added companion bond level for all Act 1 companions

- Added ability for unique cards to be grant at max companion bond level

- Added new cards "Combust" and "Venomize"

- Rival battles will now only contain 2 creatures

- Damage adjustment for multiple creatures