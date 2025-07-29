 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 19350807 Edited 29 July 2025 – 03:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Roomie

  • Made some customization fixes and improvements for Roomie.
  • Added more Roomie accessories.
  • Made some behavior fixes for Roomie - don't worry, it's still as sassy as ever if you want it to be!
  • More Roomie AI improvements and fixes.

Circuits

  • Added the Get Scale and Set Scale chips.
  • Added 'Local Player Try Equip Maker Pen' and 'Local Player Try Unequip Maker Pen' chips to beta.
  • Made a fix for ensuring the object board tether is hidden when circuits are not visible.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

  • We rolled out the Dynamic Experience Quality (DEQ) rendering engine recently and it worked great for most rooms! For a few it didn't work as well, so we've made these improvements thanks to your great feedback:
  • Materials and texture scales changing randomly on some meshes.
  • Extremely low detail levels on room load that can take many minutes to fix itself.
  • Extremely low detail levels on rooms that use a lot of tubes.
  • We've made some edits to the way consumables work backstage, but you shouldn't notice a difference in the way they operate.
  • The selection bounding box will now only show when using the transform tool.
  • Added the "can edit circuits" permissions for Rooms 2 rooms. Without this set of permissions, players won't be able to see circuits in the room or in the Makerpen palette.
  • The New Maker Pen UI now always uses surface snapping without changing classic Maker Pen settings.
  • Fixed a bug with the Makerpen transform/move function rotating unexpectedly when starting the operation while using the "Keep Upright" setting.
  • Fixed a bug with magnetic anchors.
  • Fixed some stability issues on Android.
  • Fixed an issue where the chat input field wouldn't auto-focused when opening the chat menu while using KBM.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more: https://rec.net/creatorWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here: https://forum.rec.net/

Changed files in this update

Windows RecRoom Content Depot 471711
