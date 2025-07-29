Roomie
- Made some customization fixes and improvements for Roomie.
- Added more Roomie accessories.
- Made some behavior fixes for Roomie - don't worry, it's still as sassy as ever if you want it to be!
- More Roomie AI improvements and fixes.
Circuits
- Added the Get Scale and Set Scale chips.
- Added 'Local Player Try Equip Maker Pen' and 'Local Player Try Unequip Maker Pen' chips to beta.
- Made a fix for ensuring the object board tether is hidden when circuits are not visible.
General Improvements & Bug Fixes
- We rolled out the Dynamic Experience Quality (DEQ) rendering engine recently and it worked great for most rooms! For a few it didn't work as well, so we've made these improvements thanks to your great feedback:
- Materials and texture scales changing randomly on some meshes.
- Extremely low detail levels on room load that can take many minutes to fix itself.
- Extremely low detail levels on rooms that use a lot of tubes.
- We've made some edits to the way consumables work backstage, but you shouldn't notice a difference in the way they operate.
- The selection bounding box will now only show when using the transform tool.
- Added the "can edit circuits" permissions for Rooms 2 rooms. Without this set of permissions, players won't be able to see circuits in the room or in the Makerpen palette.
- The New Maker Pen UI now always uses surface snapping without changing classic Maker Pen settings.
- Fixed a bug with the Makerpen transform/move function rotating unexpectedly when starting the operation while using the "Keep Upright" setting.
- Fixed a bug with magnetic anchors.
- Fixed some stability issues on Android.
- Fixed an issue where the chat input field wouldn't auto-focused when opening the chat menu while using KBM.
