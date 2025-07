Roomie

Made some customization fixes and improvements for Roomie.

Added more Roomie accessories.

Made some behavior fixes for Roomie - don't worry, it's still as sassy as ever if you want it to be!

More Roomie AI improvements and fixes.

Circuits

Added the Get Scale and Set Scale chips.

Added 'Local Player Try Equip Maker Pen' and 'Local Player Try Unequip Maker Pen' chips to beta.

Made a fix for ensuring the object board tether is hidden when circuits are not visible.

General Improvements & Bug Fixes

We rolled out the Dynamic Experience Quality (DEQ) rendering engine recently and it worked great for most rooms! For a few it didn't work as well, so we've made these improvements thanks to your great feedback:

Materials and texture scales changing randomly on some meshes.

Extremely low detail levels on room load that can take many minutes to fix itself.

Extremely low detail levels on rooms that use a lot of tubes.

We've made some edits to the way consumables work backstage, but you shouldn't notice a difference in the way they operate.

The selection bounding box will now only show when using the transform tool.

Added the "can edit circuits" permissions for Rooms 2 rooms. Without this set of permissions, players won't be able to see circuits in the room or in the Makerpen palette.

The New Maker Pen UI now always uses surface snapping without changing classic Maker Pen settings.

Fixed a bug with the Makerpen transform/move function rotating unexpectedly when starting the operation while using the "Keep Upright" setting.

Fixed a bug with magnetic anchors.

Fixed some stability issues on Android.

Fixed an issue where the chat input field wouldn't auto-focused when opening the chat menu while using KBM.

Please see here for convenient links to controls, tutorials, comfort options, news, and more: https://rec.net/creatorWe love to hear your feedback, so please don't hesitate to let us know what you think using the Creator Forum here: https://forum.rec.net/