Howdy, Whitaker Metaphysical family. A massive new update has been released. It includes the following new features:

ARCHIVES MODE NOW AVAILABLE

This mode can be accessed from the main menu and the pause screen.

Most lore you find, watch or listen can now be recalled across multiple playthroughs.

Lore is unlocked when it is read. You do not have to read/hear/see all pages/parts of a lore piece to unlock it.

Backstory Lore has been added to give better background on the game characters.

This will also help with puzzles as you can now view combinations from Archives when in game.

A FIGHTING CHANCE - DIFFICULTY BALANCING

While playing this game with my family and watching them get mercilessly slaughtered one by one, I realized my game might be a little *too* challenging. While I wanted to make a challenging, creepy story game, I did not want to make anything impossible. Therefore, we have made major strides to give players a better chance this update without making major chances to how the main gameplay/chase loop pans out.

MORE HIDING PLACES: New hiding spots have been added to the North Hall and the Staff Tower

MORE DEFENSIVE ITEMS: Two new throwable defense items are now in the Culture Tower and the Staff Tower.

MORE POWERUPS: More boost items have been added across the game that can affect player and enemy speed. This should encourage more exploration and give players more rewards for wandering.

ENCOUNTER RATE REBALANCING: The amount of times you run into the enemy on Normal difficulty has been dropped substantially.

UI UPDATES PART 2

Teleport events now preview their destination in text at the top right (where it previously said "press enter to lose time" it will now show the warp destination when the player passes through - provided they discovered how to warp already. For instance, players were not noticing the "skip tutorial" option at the start. Thanks to Ginxel, a streamer who covered our game, for this idea.

You can now advance text events automatically using the Interact button.

Long audio events with subtitles (cassette player, reel-to-reel) can now be stopped before they finish.

New prompts have been added to some events for better guidance / instructions for players.

OTHER BUG FIXES:

- The letter in the Maze no longer causes the two items to disappear if you read it before grabbing one of them.

- Autosave was not behaving correctly after the last update. Its original functionality has now been restored.

Thank you all for being here. Whitaker Metaphysical appreciates your efforts to discover true psionic power.

XOXOXO,

negDev