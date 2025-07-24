# Epic Hero Game Patch 0.5622 (preview-build)
Update notes via Steam Community
* bugfix: world ui should now scale better with bigger resolutions?
* bugfix: fix issue with pressing e and throwing a prop at the same quickly
* bugfix: fix issue with planet maps being visible in the sky, in the hub world
* bugfix: throw attack no longer plays magic sfx
* bugfix: gameconsole now renders on top of ui again
* bugfix: when monsters are jumping, they shouldnt be travelling through terrain
* bugfix: strong knockback should no longer be pushing monsters inside terrains without holes
* bugfix: strong knockback also destroys destructable props along the way
* change: manawell now has interaction sfx
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update