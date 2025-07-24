 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19350724 Edited 25 July 2025 – 00:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

* bugfix: world ui should now scale better with bigger resolutions?
* bugfix: fix issue with pressing e and throwing a prop at the same quickly
* bugfix: fix issue with planet maps being visible in the sky, in the hub world
* bugfix: throw attack no longer plays magic sfx
* bugfix: gameconsole now renders on top of ui again
* bugfix: when monsters are jumping, they shouldnt be travelling through terrain
* bugfix: strong knockback should no longer be pushing monsters inside terrains without holes
* bugfix: strong knockback also destroys destructable props along the way
* change: manawell now has interaction sfx

Changed files in this update

Depot 3190601
