

* bugfix: world ui should now scale better with bigger resolutions?

* bugfix: fix issue with pressing e and throwing a prop at the same quickly

* bugfix: fix issue with planet maps being visible in the sky, in the hub world

* bugfix: throw attack no longer plays magic sfx

* bugfix: gameconsole now renders on top of ui again

* bugfix: when monsters are jumping, they shouldnt be travelling through terrain

* bugfix: strong knockback should no longer be pushing monsters inside terrains without holes

* bugfix: strong knockback also destroys destructable props along the way

* change: manawell now has interaction sfx