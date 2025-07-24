 Skip to content
24 July 2025 Build 19350678 Edited 25 July 2025 – 00:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fix

  • Fixed the bug caused by phone interaction in the final scene.

Other Changes

  • Added an outline (border) to notes and the shopping basket.

  • Added a "Me" label to the parts where the player speaks in dialogue boxes.

Changed files in this update

