- A player's table high scores now get saved locally as sgHighScores.sav in the SaveGames folder.
- Fixed "saving table" text lingering on screen after save when dialog is cancelled.
- Added backglass indicator lights (ball in play, match, high score, player #, etc) that can be complete modified. See accompanying video for details.
- Fixed score displays not showing player number in Edit Mode.
- Fixed plunger impulse bug that caused ball to launch when barely touching the plunger tip.
- Prevented deletion of backglass displays and the newly added backglass indicator lights.
- Added buttons in Edit Mode to allow for reset of backglass displays or light positions and rotations in case bugging of these occurs due to older tables missing the required object transform information or otherwise misplaced.
- Grabbers for backglass displays, lights etc now toggle on/off with all grabbers when pressing V in Edit Mode.
- Fixed standard gates, which allowed balls to pass through at high velocities. Extremely high velocities may still do so.
- Also made a few smaller fixes under the hood.
Update 0.7.24.25 - Backglass Lights & High Score Saves!
Update notes via Steam Community
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
