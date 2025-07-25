Build ID: 19350380
July 25, 2025 - Hotfix Patch Notes
Thank you all for playing Rusted Moss!
We have rolled out a spring cleaning hotfix which fixes some issues as well as adds some QoL features.
Bug fixes and Changes
- Fixed bug where character respawns in wall
- Fixed an issue where enemies fail to die when they should
- Attacks no longer deal more than 999 damage
- Added an anti-respawn code to prevent soft-locks in certain rooms
- Fixed some things not being visible when playing as Ameli
- Fixed some issues with the end credits
- Fixed some issues with the main menu
QoL improvements
- Made it so you can backtrack from the first part of Tundra easier.
- Adjusted the third interlude timers to be more lenient if Flying is enabled in accessibilities.
We will continue to keep a close eye on your reports and feedback. If you would like to report a bug/issue, please use our pinned Bug Threads in the Discussions.
PLAYISMVisit the PLAYISM Website
PLAYISM Publisher Page
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook
Join our Discord
Changed files in this update