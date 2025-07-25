July 25, 2025 - Hotfix Patch Notes

Bug fixes and Changes

Fixed bug where character respawns in wall



Fixed an issue where enemies fail to die when they should



Attacks no longer deal more than 999 damage



Added an anti-respawn code to prevent soft-locks in certain rooms



Fixed some things not being visible when playing as Ameli



Fixed some issues with the end credits



Fixed some issues with the main menu



QoL improvements

Made it so you can backtrack from the first part of Tundra easier.



Adjusted the third interlude timers to be more lenient if Flying is enabled in accessibilities.



Build ID: 19350380