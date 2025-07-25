 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
25 July 2025 Build 19350346 Edited 25 July 2025 – 20:26:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Updated Text Mesh Pro to the latest version to improve text quality and also fixed known bug for the desert destroyers encounter where the boss battle does not reset after subsequently returning to the encounter.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3186371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link